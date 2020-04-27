Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

