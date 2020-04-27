Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,074 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

