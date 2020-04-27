Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 143.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,505,000 after purchasing an additional 686,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,711,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 514,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,539,000 after purchasing an additional 494,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $42,769,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $77.54 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

