Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. Highwoods Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.