Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $449,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $91.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

