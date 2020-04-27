Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.40 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,472 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $239,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,003,000.

Shares of PEAK opened at $24.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

