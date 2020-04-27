Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.40 Million Stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in GrubHub by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in GrubHub by 55.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Get GrubHub alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRUB. DA Davidson lowered GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on GrubHub from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.78.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $49,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,134.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,172 shares of company stock worth $1,514,990. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -207.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.