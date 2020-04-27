Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMS opened at $64.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.85. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

