Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 50.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

NYSE CCK opened at $59.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.61.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.