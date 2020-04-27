Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $515,098,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 53.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

