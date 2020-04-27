Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $158.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,985.25. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $181.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $1,674,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $682,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 924,861 shares of company stock worth $109,773,896.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,212,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.