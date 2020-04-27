Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $506,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 303,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after buying an additional 70,121 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $289,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Shares of CRUS opened at $71.24 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

