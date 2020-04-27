Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ABIOMED by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ABIOMED by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 2,764.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 69,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

ABIOMED stock opened at $168.52 on Monday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $285.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.07. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

