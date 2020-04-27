Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 377 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.3% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $137.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.73.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

