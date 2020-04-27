Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,393 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in American Campus Communities by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACC. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

