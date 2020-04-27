Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,039 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,392 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,415,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $388,786,000 after purchasing an additional 399,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,139,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $300,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,402 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,454,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $147,100,000 after acquiring an additional 610,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,261 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,440,082 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $92,779,000 after acquiring an additional 252,557 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.76.

Shares of TPR opened at $13.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

