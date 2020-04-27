Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PMBC stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $8.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Curt Alan Christianssen bought 7,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,211.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,378.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $244,557 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

