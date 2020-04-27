Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

NATI opened at $37.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. National Instruments Corp has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

