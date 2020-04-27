MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 5,316 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 638.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $264.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

