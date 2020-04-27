MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANSYS stock opened at $259.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.17.
Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.56.
In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
