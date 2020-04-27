MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS stock opened at $259.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.56.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

