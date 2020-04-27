MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 369 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $91.44 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

