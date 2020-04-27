Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,194,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,292,000 after acquiring an additional 444,767 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after acquiring an additional 383,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $141.66 on Monday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

