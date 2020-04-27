Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $21,935,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $232,539,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $47,740,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

