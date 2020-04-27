MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 124,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 31,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 156,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

