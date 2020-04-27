MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 10,242 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,237.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 250,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 73,214 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Vista Outdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $545.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

