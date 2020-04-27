MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $315,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,296,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

