MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $447,000 in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,020,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2,859.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

