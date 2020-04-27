MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $689,000 Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE CNS opened at $52.78 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

