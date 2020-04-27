Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $38.36 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 314,396 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $38,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

