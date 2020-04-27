Davis R M Inc. Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

