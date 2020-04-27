Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Davis R M Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (down previously from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,315.93. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.