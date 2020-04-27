Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 939.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $8,337,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

DE stock opened at $138.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

