Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $159.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.22. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.