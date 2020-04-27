WEC Energy Group (WEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.71-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.71-3.75 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEC stock opened at $93.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

