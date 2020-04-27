IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.06.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,169,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,254.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $33,298,090.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,443,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,671 shares of company stock worth $65,873,292. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 79.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,222 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 45,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

