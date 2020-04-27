GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNMK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 14,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $55,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,018 shares of company stock worth $257,507. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $11.12 on Monday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $682.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

