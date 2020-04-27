SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

SAFRY stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

