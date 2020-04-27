Societe Generale Downgrades Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Sell

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.49. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the first quarter worth $2,736,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.