Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,373 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $504,354,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after buying an additional 335,441 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.48.

NSC opened at $160.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average is $183.49. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.