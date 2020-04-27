LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

T opened at $29.71 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

