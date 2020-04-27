Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $125.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

