MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires New Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after buying an additional 235,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 327,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,709,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,913,000 after acquiring an additional 282,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,356,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,230,000 after purchasing an additional 77,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,104 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

FLO stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

