LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

UAA stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.