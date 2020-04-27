First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,587,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,207,000 after purchasing an additional 65,508 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 356,178 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,475,000 after acquiring an additional 493,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson acquired 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSS. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

