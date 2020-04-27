MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $760,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 68.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $76,000.

VICI opened at $15.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.41%.

In other news, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,225.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VICI Properties from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

