Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,656,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 207,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a negative net margin of 4,258.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

