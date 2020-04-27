Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires New Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 98,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Palomar by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $547,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 321,198 shares in the company, valued at $17,592,014.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $4,854,800.

Shares of PLMR opened at $56.27 on Monday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.97.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

