First Hawaiian Bank Sells 108 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

CHE opened at $455.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.76 and its 200 day moving average is $436.09. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $316.16 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

