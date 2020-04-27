First Hawaiian Bank Takes $222,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ResMed by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in ResMed by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

RMD stock opened at $161.00 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.94 and a 1 year high of $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,664,315.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $769,471.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,969,148.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $3,325,978. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.