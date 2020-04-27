Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,160 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,758,664 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 112,628 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 91,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT opened at $94.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 594,847 shares of company stock worth $53,626,498. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.